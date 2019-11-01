International Development News
Nepal: School building built with India's assistance inaugurated

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Friday inaugurated a school building constructed with India's assistance in Nepal's western district of Darchula.

Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurates a school building in Nepal's Darchula district on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Friday inaugurated a school building constructed with India's assistance in Nepal's western district of Darchula. The new building of Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School, which is located in Khalanga municipality, has been built with Indian government's grant of NPR 30 million. The two-storey building comprises of 13 classroom, a meeting hall, and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on both the floors, as per a release by Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Established in 1960, Shree Mahendra Model Higher Secondary School is an educational institution of repute located at Khalanga Village Development Committee (VDC) in Darchula District of Sudurpashchim Pradesh province. The school is affiliated to National Examinations Board (NEB) and has over 2000 students, about 50% of whom are girls. The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost the learning environment of students. The Indian government is happy to be associated with the project which complements the effort of the Nepalese government in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education, the release read.

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Upendra Yadav, Member of Parliament from Darchula district Dilendra Prasad Badu, Mayor of Mahakali Municipality Hansraj Bhatt, Chief of District Coordination Committee, Darchula Karbir Singh Karki, along with the community leaders were present at the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)

