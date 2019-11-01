Network for Crisis Management's 17th annual conference to be held in Philippines

The 17th annual Crisis Management Conference (CMC) of the Network for Crisis Management will be held in the Philippines' capital Manila on November 14 and 15. Hosted by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the conference's theme will be 'International Bayanihan: Unity in the Face of Disasters.' Bayanihan refers to the spirit of unity and cooperation in the community in Tagalog.

At the conference, crisis management specialists from the participating cities' governments will introduce their initiatives and discuss the management of various kinds of crises including natural disasters to share their experiences, expertise, and information with the aim of sharing information and strengthening their ties. This conference is one of the activities of the Network for Crisis Management, a multilateral working-level project led by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG). The event is hosted each year by one of the member cities of the Network and this is the 17th time it will be held.

The participating cities at this year's event include Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila (host city), New Taipei, Seoul, Singapore Taipei, Tokyo (Organising city of the Network for Crisis Management), Ulaanbaatar, Brussels (observer) The Network for Crisis Management is one of the multilateral working-level projects led by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with 14 participating cities centring around Asia.

The project aims to enhance crisis management capabilities and develop human resources for crisis management by having cities share their experiences and expertise for utilization in responding to various crises facing metropolises, including natural disasters. (ANI)

Also Read: President Kovind reaches Manila for 5-day visit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)