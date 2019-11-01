International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. looking at new ISIS leader and role in organization -U.S. official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 23:46 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. looking at new ISIS leader and role in organization -U.S. official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States is looking into the new leader of the Islamic State to determine his role in the organization and where he came from after a U.S. raid last month killed its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Nathan Sales, the U.S. counter-terrorism coordinator, said on Friday.

"Any time there is a leadership transition in the terrorist organization, we want to make sure that we have the latest information that we need to have to confront the threat," Sales told a briefing. Islamic State in an audio tape posted online on Thursday, confirmed that its leader Baghdadi was killed in a weekend raid by U.S. special forces in northwestern Syria, and vowed revenge against the United States.

The group, also known as ISIS, said a successor to Baghdadi identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi had been appointed. Earlier on Friday, Trump tweeted about the new leader. "ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!" he tweeted, without elaborating further.

Baghdadi had risen from obscurity to lead the ultra-hardline group and declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims, holding sway over huge areas of Iraq and Syria from 2014-2017 before Islamic State's control was wrested away by U.S.-led coalition forces including Iraqis and Syrian Kurds.

Also Read: UK Labour Party leader Corbyn to back second referendum on new Brexit deal - The Times

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK police say they believe all truck death victims were Vietnamese

British police said on Friday they now believe all 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in Essex near London last week were Vietnamese.At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Viet...

Warriors' Curry out at least three months after surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand on Friday and could miss more than three months. The Warriors announced Friday afternoon they would update Currys status in three months, confirming Dr. Steve...

ANALYSIS-Chile urged not to lose environmental steam after cancelling UN talks

Chiles decision to quit as host of Decembers U.N climate talks, to focus on dealing with violent social protests, has undermined the Latin American nations efforts to craft a green, progressive image on the world stage, environmentalists sa...

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film

Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday. Gaga, whose first lead movie role in A Star is Born last year was critically acclaimed,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019