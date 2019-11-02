International Development News
Development News Edition

Attack on Mali military post kills 35 soldiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bamako
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 05:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 05:24 IST
Attack on Mali military post kills 35 soldiers
Image Credit: Flickr

Thirty-five soldiers were killed Friday in a "terrorist attack" on a Mali military post in the northeast of the country, the army said. "The provisional death toll has risen to 35 deaths," it said on Facebook late Friday, adding that the situation is "under control".

An investigation into the attack on the outpost in Indelimane in the Menaka region is ongoing, it said. The attack came a month after two jihadist assaults killed 40 soldiers near the border with Burkina Faso, one of the deadliest strikes against Mali's military in recent Islamist militant violence.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Friday's assault. The Malian government earlier condemned the "terrorist attack," saying it had left numerous dead or wounded but without giving a precise toll.

It said reinforcements had been rushed to the area to boost security and track down the attackers. Northern Mali came under the control of Al-Qaeda linked jihadists after Mali's army failed to quash a rebellion there in 2012. A French-led military campaign was launched against the jihadists, pushing them back a year later.

But the jihadists have regrouped and widened their hit-and-run raids and landmine attacks to central and southern Mali. The violence has also spilt over into Burkina Faso and Niger where militants have exploited existing inter-communal strife.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Guatemalans remember their dead with giant kites as Day of the Dead begins

SANTIAGO SACATEPEQUEZ, Guatemala, Nov 1 Reuters - T housands gathered in Central Guatemala on Friday to watch giant kites take flight, a local tradition intended to reconnect the living and the deceased, as Day of the Dead celebrations kick...

Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter

Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter, perhaps in favour of popular news and discussion platform Reddit. Kicking the Twitter habit would be a radical change for the colorful seria...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton signals he is ready to clinch title in style

Lewis Hamilton posted the top time on Friday in free practice for the U.S. Grand Prix, signalling he is ready to clinch a sixth Formula One drivers title in style. Hamilton, who could secure the crown without even scoring a point in Texas, ...

Horse racing-Storm the Court wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile in upset

Storm the Court fended off a late challenge from fellow longshot Anneau dOr to win the Breeders Cup 2 million Juvenile by a neck in a stunning upset at Santa Anita Park on Friday.Dennis Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled as he left the gate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019