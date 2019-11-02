Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

The race to eat Bangkok's 'biggest burger', a 10,000-calorie challenge

A Bangkok burger joint has become an internet sensation after YouTubers started challenging each other to eat its biggest meal - a near 6kg (13 pound) patty covered in fried onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise. Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering a 10,000 baht ($330) prize for anyone who can finish the mammoth snack in nine minutes - one baht for every calorie.

Also Read: U.S. set to disappoint Asia with downgraded delegation for Bangkok summits

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)