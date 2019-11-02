International Development News
Rami Ranger applauds Indian govt's efforts to spread teachings of Sikh religion, Gurus

Businessman Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the Indian community has applauded the efforts of the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread and promote the teachings of Sikh religion and its Gurus.

  • ANI
  • London
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 10:49 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:35 IST
A visual of Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Businessman Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the Indian community has applauded the efforts of the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread and promote the teachings of Sikh religion and its Gurus. "No one in the world can or is promoting and spreading the teachings of Sikh Gurus in the world like the Government of India lead by Modi ji. Our Gurus are receiving unparalleled respect in a secular India due to their teachings and sacrifices of for India. The Government of India is promoting no other faith like the Sikh faith," he said.

Ranger also pointed out every Indian mission in over 150 countries is celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The businessman, who was recently nominated to House of Lords, the Upper House of British Parliament, by former Prime Minister Theresa May, said that Sikhs should move past 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which is hurting the image of India.

"Some Sikhs are spinning the 1984 riots created by the Congress government. How long should we continue to keep reopening our old wounds? Should we damage the psyche of our next generation too? We must draw a line under the 1984 riots and move on rather than repeatedly damaging ourselves with anti-India rhetoric," he said. "Please do pass my messages to Khalistanis who unlike Sikh Gurus use the protection of foreign passports to attack India," Ranger said.

Dr Raminder Ranger CBE aka Dr Rami Ranger is also the chairman of the British Sikh Association that earlier this year signed a memorandum with the Hashoo Group of Pakistan to develop infrastructure along the Kartarpur corridor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

