Rajnath Singh lays emphasis on economic cooperation at SCO meeting in Tashkent

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tashkent
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 11:49 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO meeting in Tashkent on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday. "Economic cooperation is the foundation of cementing the future of our people and ensuring them a better life. It is of critical importance to us," Singh told the gathered leaders in Tashkent.

He highlighted that unilateralism and protectionism had not worked. "In this context, India remains committed to a transparent, rules-based, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its centre," the Defence Minister said, reiterating India's long-held stand.

He was received by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at the SCO meeting, according to the Office of the Raksha Mantri. Singh reached Tashkent for a three-day visit on November 1. He paid floral tributes at the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Shastri Street here. The former leader had passed away in Tashkent on January 11, 1966.

The Defence Minister also visited the Shastri Memorial School here and interacted with the students studying there. He also signed the Visitors Book at the school in which he paid tribute to Shastri. Apart from participating in the SCO meeting, he will also hold bilateral engagements with Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

