CORRECTED-Volcano erupts on Satsumaio island in southeast Japan

A volcano erupted on Satsumaio island in southeastern Japan late Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but there were no immediate reports of damage on the sparsely populated island in Kagoshima prefecture.

The agency's local offices advised people to avoid the area, issuing a level 2 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption that occurred around 17:35 JST (0836 GMT).

