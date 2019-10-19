The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 update – New video shows mammoth hidden shaft

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is highly expected to unveil the real centuries-old big treasure mystery fans have been waiting for since 2014. Just a few days left for the reality series to premiere and the avid viewers and fans continue wondering what new they can see in the imminent episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will be premiered on the first week of November. On October 3, the series' official Twitter hinted 25 finds, 25 moments, 25 theories and 25 moments that could lead to the unknown hidden treasure at the Oak Island. With this notification, fans strongly believe that the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina have already discovered the real ultimate treasure. The teaser led the audience in the same direction.

In the previous of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the word 'tunnel' has severely been used. The Lagina brothers, after discovering the tunnel, started wondering that it would lead them to the Chapell's Vault. Their practical experiences made them believe that an enormous ship is buried under the area, which is said to contain precious items and artefacts. The title of a latest tweet reveals 'getting to the bottom of things'.

The upcoming season may not have any official synopsis, but a new video features a mammoth uncovered hidden shaft with mysterious steps. If the speculations are to be believed, these steps could lead the Lagina brothers to the centuries-old hidden Money Pit.

Many believe that The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 has been ordered for a maximum number of episodes with an intention to unveil the real treasure. If this is to be believed, the upcoming season will explore the H8 Shaft where experts believe that Chapell's Vault is located.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers are likely to see Gary Drayton portraying his metal-detecting skills in the unexplored areas of the island with a firm belief that there could be some hidden precious pieces in the coastline.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is slated to be premiered on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 on History. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.