  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:03 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN12 ASEAN-PM PM Modi arrives in Bangkok on three-day visit amid focus on RCEP negotiations

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit in the midst of renewed diplomatic efforts to convince India to support signing of a mega trade deal involving 16 Asia-Pacific nations to facilitate creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

FGN14 US-SHRINGLA India has received "fullest" support from US on Kashmir issue: Shringla

Washington: Noting that India has received the "fullest" support from America on Kashmir, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that New Delhi is happy that the Trump administration has taken a "very very understanding view" on the issue.By Lalit K Jha

FGN7 UN-KASHMIR Security Council will not be discussing Kashmir issue: Council President UK Amb Pierce

United Nations: The UN Security Council will not be discussing the issue of Kashmir this month, Karen Pierce, Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN and President of the Security Council for November has said, underlining that there are a lot of issues going on in the world. By Yoshita Singh

FGN9 US-PAK-TERROR Pakistan 'failed to significantly limit' terror outfits from fundraising, recruiting: US

Washington: Pakistan has "failed to significantly limit" militant outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from fundraising and recruiting while several terrorist groups that focus on attacks outside the country continued to operate from its soil in 2018, a damning US report has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 PAK-SHARIF-HEALTH Nawaz Sharif remains critical, platelets drop again: personal physician

Lahore: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health condition remains critical as his platelet count has dropped again, a day after it rose to 51,000, his personal physician said on Saturday.

FGN8 ICJ-JADHAV-MEXICO Mexico praises ICJ ruling in Jadhav's case

United Nations: Mexico welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling in Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, saying that the Court deepened its jurisprudence on consular law through the case and reiterated that rules under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations are not dispensable rules that states can or cannot choose to respect. By Yoshita Singh

FGN13 US-INDIA-SOCIAL MEDIA India concerned over use of social media for recruitment, radicalisation of terrorist: US

Washington: India continues to remain concerned over the use of internet, particularly social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp, for the recruitment and radicalisation of terrorist, according to a report by the US State Department.By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 PAK-ARMY-PROTEST No one will be allowed to create instability: Pak Army tells Azadi March protestors

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country, a day after the incalcitrant cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman set a two-day deadline for Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down.By Sajjad Hussain RUP

