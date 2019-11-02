International Development News
Former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi complains of hernia pain

  • PTI
  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • Created: 02-11-2019 18:43 IST
Pakistan's former jailed prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital here on Saturday after he complained of hernia pain, according to media reports. PIMS spokesperson Dr Wasim said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader underwent check up for hernia, heart and lungs, Geo News said in report.

A medical board on Monday had suggested shifting the former prime minister, who is currently incarcerated in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal, from Adalia jail to a hospital after his health deteriorated, The Express Tribune reported. Doctors had advised Abbasi for a hernia surgery, but the PML-N leader was not ready.

During Abbasi's appearance before the accountability court on Monday, his counsel submitted a plea to broadcast the LNG scandal trial on television. Abbasi, 60, was Pakistan prime minister from August, 2017 to May, 2018.

The former premier also moved a petition in the accountability court seeking permission to be treated at Al-Shifa Hospital on his expense. "I want to undergo surgery at Al-Shifa Hospital on my expense. The Punjab government is not ready to take any responsibility," Abbasi added.

The court, meanwhile, extended Abbasi's judicial remand till November 19 and adjourned the hearing, the report said. Abbasi is second former prime minister, facing corruption charges, to have fallen ill while in jail.

Three-time prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is seriously ill and is admitted to Lahore's Services Hospital since October 21. Sharif is being treated under the supervision of the facility's special medical board.

Sharif's health condition remained critical on Saturday as his platelet count dropped again, a day after it rose to 51,000, his personal physician said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

