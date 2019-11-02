At least 13 dead in car bomb in Syrian border town: Ankara
At least 13 people have died Saturday in a car bomb blast near a market in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad controlled by Turkish forces, Ankara and a rights watchdog said.
Turkey's defense ministry said 13 civilians were killed and another 20 people injured in the attack, which it blamed on Kurdish fighters.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights meanwhile reported the deaths of 14 civilians and Turkish-backed rebels in the explosion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shelling heard around Syrian town after Turkish-U.S. ceasefire deal
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Shelling heard around Syrian town after Turkish-U.S. ceasefire deal
Shelling heard around Syrian town after Turkish-U.S. ceasefire deal
UPDATE 1-Shelling heard around Syrian town after Turkish-U.S. ceasefire deal
UPDATE 1-Shelling heard around Syrian town after Turkish-U.S. ceasefire deal