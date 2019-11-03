International Development News
Development News Edition

Sikh community may have to evolve and adapt, says Singapore professor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 08:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 08:19 IST
Sikh community may have to evolve and adapt, says Singapore professor
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sikh community institutions, organizations, and gurdwaras which had traditionally defined Sikh culture may have to evolve and adapt, according to a Singapore Professor. "They will find it increasingly more challenging to control and shape the narrative and markers of Sikh identity," said Prof Tan Tai Yong, President of the Yale-National University of Singapore College.

Tan, a Chinese-origin Singaporean, has studied the Singapore Sikh community as an undergraduate and authored a book on the community in 1986. "The question is: how to create spaces for a diversity of voices and new perspectives on how Sikh identities can be negotiated," said Prof Tan at a lecture held on Saturday as a part of the larger celebrations here for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Engagement with the youths, with their different worldviews and priorities, will be the major challenge, according to Prof Tan. "The key is to get them (Sikh youths) interested and take some form of ownership in the preservation of Sikh religion, traditions and culture," he pointed out.

They may want to do so in certain ways that may cause discomfort. For instance, more could be done to acknowledge the arts and creative fields as much as the Sikh community has acknowledged and supported successes in politics, business and other professional fields, he explained. "As much as gurdwaras and community institutions play important roles in the shaping of Sikh identity, so too can film, art and fiction created by Punjabi Sikhs," elaborated Prof Tan on how the community could work on maintaining its identity.

Embracing the possibilities offered by outlets of creative expression can help expand the historical imagination of younger Sikhs, suggested the Chinese origin professor in multi-racial Singapore. Cultivating in the Sikh youths the consciousness based on core beliefs and values, while allowing space for them to engage (sometimes critically) and adapt to the contexts and circumstances of their every day lives may be the surest way of ensuring that "Sikhism and the Sikhi will continue to thrive in Singapore," he suggested.

The definition and framing of Sikh identities in Singapore, as with similar communities all over the world, will inevitably face contestations because of changing social-cultural environments, Tan said. The Singapore Sikh Community Lecture Series, held on Saturday, is an initiative by the Singapore Khalsa Association, one of the 10 Sikh institutions along with seven gurdwaras as well as the welfare body and Punjabi/Sikh education foundation.

Prof Tan described Singapore's Sikh community of 12,000 as a "minority within a minority" in a multiracial population of 5.64 million. Historian records that 165 Sikhs arrived at the island (of Singapore) from the British Indian province of Punjab to form the backbone of a new police contingent in 1881.

The community has since then prospered and has been leading participants in the public and private sectors with leadership positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Horse racing-Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom euthanized

Vino Rosso won the 6 million Breeders Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in a race that saw another horse taken away by ambulance and later euthanized after suffering an injury to his left hind limb. Vino Rosso stormed across the f...

Reports: Strasburg opts out of Nationals contract

World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the final four years and 100 million of his contract with the Washington Nationals, multiple outlets reported Saturday night. The 31-year-old right-hander is coming off a ...

India has one of the most people-friendly tax regime: PM

We have done significant work in area of taxation. India has one of the most people-friendly tax regime PM....

Hornets hang on to beat depleted Warriors

Terry Rozier dropped in a go-ahead basket with 109 to play and the visiting Charlotte Hornets survived a frantic finish to hold off the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 93-87 on Saturday night. Charlottes Dwayne Bacon and Golden States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019