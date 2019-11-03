Ten people killed in bus accident in Sindhupalchowk

Ten people died in a bus accident in Nepal's border district of Sindhupalchowk on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the bus, which was going to Kathmandu from Maga Deurali area of Dolakha, skidded off the Araniko Highway and plunged 100 metre down into Sunkoshi River at Sukute area near the Nepal-Tibet border, police said.

Some three dozen people, who sustained injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital.

