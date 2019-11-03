International Development News
Two soldiers killed in Mali by explosive device: army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bamako
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 18:40 IST
Two soldiers killed in Mali by explosive device: army
Representative image

Two Malian soldiers were killed and another six injured when an armored vehicle hit an explosive device, the army said Sunday. "A vehicle of the Malian armed forces hit an improvised explosive device" near the central town of Bandiagara, the military said in a tweet.

The incident follows an attack on Friday in northeastern Mali that left 49 Malian soldiers dead amid a jihadist revolt in the West African country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

