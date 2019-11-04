International Development News
PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of 35th ASEAN Summit here and held a delegation-level meeting on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of 35th ASEAN Summit here and held a delegation-level meeting on Monday. Along with the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other dignitaries attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit, where the leaders of the member countries will review the state of negotiations which are ongoing in Bangkok currently and will continue over the next few days. RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement among 10 ASEAN countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam and their six FTA partners China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Modi is also scheduled to attend several bilaterals including with Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Modi is slated to depart from Don Mueang International Airport Bangkok to Delhi at 10 pm (local time).

