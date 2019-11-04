Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto arrives in India

Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India with an aim to boost bilateral relations. The foreign minister will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation and is expected to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two ministers had earlier met in Helsinki, Finland's capital, in September this year. Adding that Haavisto will also meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss issues of mutual interest, MEA further said that he will visit Tamil Nadu for the inauguration of the KONE manufacturing unit.

"The present visit would provide the two sides with another opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen India-Finland relationship," it added. (ANI)

