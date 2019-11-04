At least 15 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar -sources
At least 15 people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, two Indian officials told Reuters.
Nine people have been admitted to hospital, with two in a critical condition, after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of the city, said the officials, who declined to be named.
Also Read: People are becoming more careful, there is safer work environment: Bobby Deol on impact of #MeToo
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 Indian soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Tangdhar sector
Indian films 'Hellaro', 'Uyare' to vie for Best Debut Feature Award at IFFI
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in Indian retaliatory firing along the LoC
Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal
Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy, says Kejriwal