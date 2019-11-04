International Development News
Development News Edition

Three protesters killed in Iraq's Karbala near Iran consulate: medics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karbala
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:17 IST
Three protesters killed in Iraq's Karbala near Iran consulate: medics
Image Credit: ANI

Three protesters were shot dead overnight during a demonstration outside the Iranian consulate in Iraq's holy city of Karbala, the head of the forensics department there told AFP on Monday. Security forces in Karbala fired live ammunition to disperse protesters trying to scale the walls of the consulate in the southern city and torch it.

AFP correspondents witnessed protesters left motionless after suffering gunshot wounds, and the forensic medicine department later confirmed three people died. More than 250 people have lost their lives since anti-government rallies broke out in Iraq on October 1, but officials have stopped providing casualty numbers.

In Karbala late Sunday, protesters hung Iraqi flags on the concrete blocks surrounding the imposing Iranian consulate and spray-painted "Karbala is free, Iran out, out!" on them. Others threw rocks or shot fireworks over the walls into the consulate, then set fire to tires at the gates of the building as police officers looked on.

As the crowds grew, heavy gunfire and volleys of tear gas rang out. "They're not firing up in the air. They intend to kill, not disperse," said one young protester wearing a medical mask to protect himself from the tear gas.

"They're protecting the Iranian embassy while all we want is a country. Why are they killing their own countrymen for another country?" Iraq has close but complicated ties with its eastern neighbor Iran, with whom it fought a deadly war in the 1980s but which now has significant political and economic sway in Iraq.

Every year, millions of Iranian pilgrims travel to the holy city of Karbala, 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Baghdad, to visit the golden-domed mausoleum of Hussein, the prophet Mohammad's grandson. But many Iraqis protesting over the past month accuse Iran of being the primary sponsor of the corrupt, inefficient system they want to overthrow.

Tehran, meanwhile, has sought to clamp down the protests next door, with sources reporting top commander Qassem Soleimani making several visits to "advise" Iraqi authorities on coping with the rallies. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also slammed protests in Iraq and Lebanon as conspiracies by the US and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Asst. Secretary Fannon reaffirms partnerships in African energy security

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources ENR Francis R. Fannon will visit Sub-Saharan Africa from November 2 to 9, including South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana. The purpose of his trip is to reaffirm sustained partne...

Opposition leaders meet to discuss economic issues, RCEP Senior oppos'

Senior opposition leaders met here on Monday to discuss the slide in the economy as well as the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP negotiations in Bangkok and the agreements implications for India. Congress president S...

China offers more access for Taiwan firms, Taiwan warns of a trap

China unveiled measures on Monday to further open its markets to firms from self-ruled Taiwan, including capital raising, as Taiwan warned its people not to be taken in by moves at enticement ahead of a January presidential election. China ...

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 percent during 2019-20 from 13.3 percent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in the first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report. Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019