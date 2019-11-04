International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. envoy says Beijing's South China Sea actions like "conquest"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:53 IST
U.S. envoy says Beijing's South China Sea actions like "conquest"
Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. envoy to a leaders' summit in Southeast Asia criticized China's actions in the disputed South China Sea as akin to "conquest". White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the disputes over territorial waters claimed by China and several Southeast Asian countries should be handled peacefully.

"We don't think they should be handled by intimidation or through maritime militias or by random ships or by surrounding islands," O'Brien said. "That's just not how things should be done in the 21st century. That's conquest." Nevertheless, O'Brien said Washington sought a "great relationship" with China, saying the two sides were close to a "phase one" agreement to begin to roll back a 16-month trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Also Read: US envoy consults Russia, China, EU on ending Afghan war

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two-day consultation meeting at IISER

A two-day consultation meeting is being held by the IISER here from Tuesday as part of the process of framing a National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications by the Department of Science and Technology. The meeting will be held...

IPS officer Aditya Mishra appointed chairman of Land Ports Authority of India

Senior IPS officer Aditya Mishra was on Monday appointed as the chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India LPAI, according to an order issued by the personnel ministry. Mishra is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.The Appoin...

Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnet...

Thief killed in firing by security guard in Assam

A thief was killed in firing by a security guard of a government paper mill at Panchgram here when he and his accomplices attacked the security personnel posted there, official sources said on Monday. The gang of five thieves armed with l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019