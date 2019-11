BRIEF-Uber says will achieve profitability by full-year 2021

Uber Technologies Inc: * UBER CEO SAYS CURRENT TARGET IS TO GET TOTAL COMPANY TO ADJ EBITDA PROFITABILITY FOR FY 2021 - CONF CALL

* UBER CEO SAYS ADJ EBITDA PROFITABILITY FOR FY 2021 INCLUDES CONSIDERATIONS FOR CALIFORNIA AB5 LABOR LAW * UBER CEO SAYS WE DON'T EXPECT INITIATIVES LIKE AB5 IN OTHER U.S. STATES

* UBER CEO SAYS "WE THINK EATS CATEGORY IS GOING TO RATIONALIZE" - CONF CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

