International Development News
Development News Edition

Air France must capitalise on home market: AF-KLM chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:49 IST
Air France must capitalise on home market: AF-KLM chief
Image Credit: Flickr

Air France has resolved difficult staff relations that led to debilitating strikes and must now reposition itself in the ultra-competitive airline industry to take advantage of its home turf, according to Ben Smith, the head of the Air France-KLM group. "We have been fixing, addressing the most major social crisis that has been taking place in Air France by evolving contracts with our pilots, cabin attendants, with our ground staff, which has given us a lot of commercial flexibility that we didn't have in the past," Smith told AFP in an interview ahead of meetings Tuesday with investors to outline the group's strategy.

Smith, a Canadian who previously served as a chief operating officer at Air Canada, took over the reins at the group last year after the previous CEO spectacularly failed to win over staff to reforms following a showdown that led to series of strikes that cost the airline an estimated 335 million euros (USD 372 million). Since his arrival, Smith has reached deals with staff on wages and other conditions to give the airline additional operational flexibility.

"I am pleased to say that we have social stability now at Air France," said Smith. "However to erase 30, 40, 50 years of mistrust, no respect, lack of transparency, lack of confidentiality does take time."

And time is a precious commodity in the fiercely competitive sector where higher fuel prices have already forced a handful of airlines into bankruptcy this year. "To ensure that we keep pace with our competitors we've got to move faster," said Smith.

While KLM's business model "works extremely well", at Air France "the model is not working as best it should", he acknowledged. "The consistency of what we offer onboard today in Air France is not what the customers are looking for," said Smith.

A lack of investment in aircraft is being remedied, with the group announcing in July order for 60 Airbus A220-300 to modernize its short and medium-range fleet. "We needed a new fleet," said Smith. "It's really a question of becoming less exposed to the area where Air France is less profitable." While Air France still makes money in economy class, he said it is in business class it does best. The agreements with staff gave management flexibility to expand premium classes on days and flights where Air France believes there is an additional demand for these services.

"We needed the agreement to better reposition Air France to better focus on the profitable segments of the Air France business," said Smith. "We will focus on the markets which will make more sense: the local market in France is the largest tourist market in the world, larger than Spain, larger than the US, larger than the UK. This is a huge asset to Air France." Another deal with Air France pilots allows a further development of the French arm of the group's low-cost airline, Transavia, which had been capped at 40 aircraft.

Transavia "has been now be given an opportunity for growth," said Smith. Speaking about consolidation in the industry Monday, the day rival IAG, owner of British Airways, unveiled plans to buy Air Europa for a billion euros, Smith said Air France-KLM would keep its eyes open for possibilities to expand via acquisitions.

"But we will only do so if it is financially and strategically in line," he said. In its strategic plan presented to investors on Tuesday, Air France-KLM said it is aiming to raise its operating margin from five percent last year to seven to eight in five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Japan athletics execs slam 2020 Olympic marathon move

Japanese athletics officials on Tuesday slammed the decision to move the 2020 Olympic marathon and race-walking events from Tokyo to Sapporo, saying the move did not put competitor interests first. The IOC ordered the move last month after ...

Yemen govt, separatists sign Saudi-brokered deal to end power struggle in south

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Tuesday an agreement between Yemens government and southern separatists to end a power struggle in the south of the country that had opened a new front in Yemens war.No details were reveal...

UPDATE 1-Jury selection begins in longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone's trial

The criminal trial of President Donald Trumps long-time adviser Roger Stone began on Tuesday with the start of jury selection as he faces charges arising from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation that documented Russian inte...

SC refuses to pass order on Karnataka Congress request about CM Yediyurappa's audio clip

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to pass order on the request of Karnataka Congress regarding fresh audio clip in which state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly referring to the 17 rebel Cong-JDS MLAs who were disqualified as As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019