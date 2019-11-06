International Development News
Development News Edition

15 killed in suspected rebel attacks in Thailand's south: Army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 08:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 07:54 IST
15 killed in suspected rebel attacks in Thailand's south: Army
Image Credit: ANI

At least 15 people were killed in attacks by suspected Muslim rebels in Thailand's violence-wracked south, southern army spokesman Pramote Prom-in said, the largest death toll in years.

"Twelve were killed at the scene, two more (died) at the hospital, and one died this morning," said Pramote.

The Malay-Muslim south has been in the grip of a bloody insurgency that has killed more than 7,000 people -- mostly civilians -- over the last 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bardreau gets first goal, red-hot Islanders drop Senators

Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal -- on a penalty shot -- to give the red-hot New York Islanders the lead for good Tuesday night, when the Islanders ran their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators in B...

Flyers erupt in 3rd period to down Hurricanes

Sean Couturier scored one goal and added one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday. Claude Giroux also contributed one goal and one assist. Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had one goal ...

Mexico Congress backs constitutional change to allow presidential recall vote

Mexicos Congress approved a raft of constitutional changes on Tuesday that include permitting the right to a recall vote on the president, overriding opposition concerns it may open the door to allowing re-election of the countrys leader. P...

Soccer-'Unique agreement' closes pay gap in Australia: FFA

Australian soccers governing body said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the players union on a new collective bargaining agreement CBA that closes the pay gap between the mens and womens national teams. Football Federation Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019