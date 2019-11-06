15 killed in suspected rebel attacks in Thailand's south: Army
At least 15 people were killed in attacks by suspected Muslim rebels in Thailand's violence-wracked south, southern army spokesman Pramote Prom-in said, the largest death toll in years.
"Twelve were killed at the scene, two more (died) at the hospital, and one died this morning," said Pramote.
The Malay-Muslim south has been in the grip of a bloody insurgency that has killed more than 7,000 people -- mostly civilians -- over the last 15 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Heavy Pak shelling in Poonch, two civilians injured
Children 'stranded' in schools in Balakot area as Pakistan target civilians
Yemen rebels say Saudi-led airstrike kills 5 civilians
Army officer killed in gunfight with terrorists, 2 civilians injured in Pak firing along LoC
J-K: 19 civilians injured in grenade blast in Sopore