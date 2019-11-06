International Development News
Development News Edition

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-Chilean police officers set on fire by Molotov cocktails

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:45 IST
A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-Chilean police officers set on fire by Molotov cocktails
Image Credit:

Reuters photographers covering protests in the central Santiago rallying point of Plaza Italia were getting ready to capture images on Monday as the police set about clearing the square for the evening. Jorge Silva, the Reuters chief photographer in South East Asia, has been in Chile covering the protests that started two weeks ago over public transport fare hikes and broadened into often violent demonstrations over inequality in one of Latin America's richest nations.

He was standing close to the Baquedano metro station that has remained shuttered amid arson attacks, and watched as police tried to drive protesters away from a broad avenue leading out of the square. As the police used tear gas canisters and water cannon against the protesters, he saw a series of Molotov cocktails thrown in the direction of the police.

Two police officers were engulfed in flames. They were helped by colleagues who used fire extinguishers and their hands to put out the fires. The two women, María José Hernández Torres, 25, and Abigail Catalina Aburto Cardenas, 20, both members of the Santiago police special forces, are in serious condition in hospital, police said.

Silva saw a flare out of the corner of his eye and swung his camera to capture an image just as the flames surged above the heads of the police officers. "I realized a police officer had been set on fire by a Molotov and her team were trying to extinguish the fire," he said.

Three Reuters photographers captured images showing one of the officers, her helmet pulled off, grimacing in pain as her colleagues sprayed her with a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames licking around her face. Ivan Alvarado, a Reuters photographer based in Chile who documented the scene from a nearby rooftop, said the flames spread quickly.

"The officers were trying to put them out with their hands," he said. Chile's Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel visited the women in hospital on Monday evening and denounced the attack as "pure violence... nothing to do with the legitimate demands of citizens."

"It was a violent, cowardly aggression against two police officers who were working to protect the safety of our compatriots," he said. Henry Romero, a Reuters photographer usually based in Mexico who was also on the scene in Santiago, said the incident sparked an immediate response from police.

"From that moment things intensified, the police began to use a lot of gas and rubber bullets, the noise of the repeated fire was loud," he said. A police source, who asked not to be named, said officers in the square followed standard operating procedure, deploying first water cannons, then tear gas. He said rubber bullets were only used in instances of "imminent danger" to police officers. "Control of public order is very complex," he said.

Reuters was unable to reach the families of the two police officers. The hospital where they are being treated did not respond to request for comment. The two women are among 800 police officers injured in the demonstrations over the last two weeks, along with 1,650 protesters who have been hospitalized, according to human rights groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-In swipe at Russia, U.S. says countries can't be allowed to "steal" Olympic medals

The election of a new president of the World Anti-Doping Agency should give it the strength to stop countries stealing Olympic medals, the U.S. anti-doping chief said on Wednesday in remarks aimed at Russian state-sponsored doping.Speaking ...

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam strongly condemns violent action against lawmaker Junius Ho

Hong Kongs chief executive Carrie Lam strongly condemns violent action against lawmaker Junius Ho, she told a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho was attacked by a man wielding a knife on Wednesday and was ...

'Maker Fest' to be part of Kochi Design Week

Kochi Design Week KDW to be held next month will feature the Maker Fest 2019 that will see the countrys largest congregation of youngsters with an innovative mind. The event to be held from December 12 to 14 at Bolgatty Palace here will fe...

Head of UN Palestinian agency steps aside amid probe

Jerusalem, Nov 6 AFP The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has stepped aside temporarily as an internal probe into alleged mismanagement at the organisation proceeds, it said on Wednesday. Pierre Krahenbuhl, commissioner genera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019