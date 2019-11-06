International Development News
Development News Edition

China to resume Canada meat imports, but ties still frosty

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:47 IST
China to resume Canada meat imports, but ties still frosty

Beijing, Nov 6 (AFP) China confirmed Wednesday that it would resume Canadian meat imports, but called for Ottawa to release a detained Huawei executive to get frosty relations between the two countries on the "right track". Beijing blocked beef and pork shipments from Canada in June, alleging contamination in pork shipments and bogus documents -- claims disputed by Canada.

The move was seen as an escalation in response to Canada's arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition request related to alleged Iran sanctions violations. But Beijing said Wednesday that Ottawa had introduced an action plan which "basically meets the requirements for ensuring safety", and said China would start accepting health certificates for meat imported from Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Tuesday that China would resume the imports, thanking the new Canadian ambassador to Beijing and the meat industry "for their work on re-opening this important market for our meat producers and their families". Beijing declined to say if the measure was a sign that the China-Canada relationship was improving.

The Chinese side is not responsible for the difficulties encountered in China-Canada relations," said Geng, who called for Ottawa to release Meng and let her "safely return to China". He urged the "new Canadian government to... advance China-Canada relations through practical actions, so that they return to the right track as soon as possible".

Meng's extradition hearing is set to start in January. Relations between the two countries have been frosty in recent months.

Shortly after Meng's detention, Beijing detained two Canadians and months later accused them of espionage-related activities. The official Xinhua news agency said in June that Chinese customs officials had found ractopamine in pork shipments -- an additive widely used in the US but banned in the European Union and China.

China also continues to block billions worth of Canadian canola sales. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Honeypreet Insan granted bail - report

Panchkula court granted bail to Honeypreet Insan on Wednesday, according to Times of India. She is the main accused in the Dera Sacha Sauda violence case.Further details are awaited....

Extinction Rebellion win court challenge to London police ban

Climate-change activists Extinction Rebellion won a legal challenge in Londons High Court on Wednesday against a police-imposed blanket ban on protests during its Autumn Uprising in the British capital in October. The court ruled that separ...

Sensex rallies 221.55 pts to end at fresh peak of 40,469.78; Nifty settles above 11,950

Sensex rallies 221.55 pts to end at a fresh peak of 40,469.78 Nifty settles above 11,950....

Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Don't you feel ashamed that flights are being diverted and citizens are not safe even in their homes, says SC.

Pollution in Delhi-NCR Dont you feel ashamed that flights are being diverted and citizens are not safe even in their homes, says SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019