France says to clear some migrant camps by year-end

France plans to clear unofficial migrant camps in eastern Paris by the end of this year and will speed up the processing of asylum requests, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn added that adult asylum seekers would have to wait three months before gaining access to non-urgent state healthcare.

