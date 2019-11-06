International Development News
Attacker stabs 8 at popular Jordanian tourist site

A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed eight people, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, official state-run media said. The incident occurred at Jerash, one of the country's top tourist destinations. The reports quoted an unnamed security official as saying the wounded included three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman. Along with the tour guide, three other Jordanians, including a policeman, were also hurt before the attacker was subdued and arrested, reports said.

Details on their conditions were not immediately known, though the official Petra news site said the most seriously wounded were airlifted to a hospital by helicopter. Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins include a Roman amphitheater and a columned road.

In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. "It's a dagger, it's a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!" One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound. There were no immediate details on the identity of the attacker or his motives.

Jordan's economy relies heavily on tourism, and Islamic militant groups have in the past targeted tourist sites. A 2016 attack by the Islamic State group killed 14 people, including a Canadian tourist. The tourism sector has enjoyed a strong rebound over the past two years.

