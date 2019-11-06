Equatorial Guinea says to award 7-8 blocks in current round at end November

Equatorial Guinea's Oil Minister Obiang Lima said on Wednesday that the central African nation would award 7-8 blocks from its current licensing round at the end of November.

Obiang Lima also told the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town that Equatorial Guinea would open a data room for companies interested in the Zafiro oilfield license as soon as possible.

