Equatorial Guinea says to award 7-8 blocks in current round at end November
Equatorial Guinea's Oil Minister Obiang Lima said on Wednesday that the central African nation would award 7-8 blocks from its current licensing round at the end of November.
Obiang Lima also told the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town that Equatorial Guinea would open a data room for companies interested in the Zafiro oilfield license as soon as possible.
