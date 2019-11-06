International Development News
Development News Edition

New Islamic State chief 'a nobody': US official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:47 IST
New Islamic State chief 'a nobody': US official
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

The new leader of the Islamic State group is "a nobody" with little apparent reputation but the United States hopes he will be killed soon, a US official said Wednesday. The group last week announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new leader after a US commando raid killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the chief of the ultra-violent movement.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that monitoring of Islamic State social media indicates that even followers did not know much about Hashimi. "That has become a major issue in, if you will, the ISIS social media world. This guy appears to be a nobody," the official told reporters.

"What little we know about him, we're not impressed. And if he's in Iraq or Syria, we don't think he's too long for the world anyway," he said. The official declined to offer further details, including whether, like Baghdadi, Hashimi had been detained at some point by US forces.

President Donald Trump last week tweeted of the group's new leader that "we know exactly who he is," but few details have emerged about Hashimi. Baghdadi, who led the Islamic State group since 2014, had become the world's most wanted person for the militants' grisly attacks both in the region and abroad.

The Islamic State group confirmed that the 48-year-old Iraqi died in the raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

London court rejects ENRC's attempt to challenge UK Fraud Office

A London judge has dismissed ENRCs request for a legal challenge of the UK Serious Fraud Offices SFO six-year investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption at the mining company.The SFO confirmed on Wednesday that Eurasian...

Oil from northeastern Syria being used for local communities -U.S. State Dept

The oil extracted in northeastern Syria is being used by the local authorities for their own benefit, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, apparently contradicting President Donald Trumps suggestion last month that U.S. ene...

UPDATE 6-Moon-Abe meeting "encouraging" for Seoul-Tokyo ties -senior US diplomat

The United States was very encouraged by a recent meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions that could undercut three-way security cooperation on North Korea. U....

UPDATE 3-Biggest Brazil oil auction disappoints as only Petrobras and Chinese firms bid

Brazils biggest-ever oil auction frustrated expectations on Wednesday, as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras scared off global oil majors. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian firm is also known, and Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019