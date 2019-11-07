'Fatalities' in Burkina Faso attack on Canadian mine convoy: company

An attack on a Canadian mining convoy busing local employees and others to the Boungou gold mine in Burkina Faso has left several people dead, mine owner SEMAFO Inc. said Wednesday.

The military-escorted buses were approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the mine when they were ambushed, resulting in "several fatalities and injuries," the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)