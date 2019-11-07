REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-ELECTION-JOHNSON

UK PM's election campaign launch marred by gaffe, resignation, doctored video BIRMINGHAM, England/LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to fire up supporters with a Brexit rallying cry on Wednesday after the first day of his election campaign was marred by a ministerial resignation, a gaffe about a deadly tower blaze and a doctored video advert.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-URANIUM Iran injects uranium gas into centrifuges, resumes enrichment at facility: Tasnim

DUBAI - Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility by injecting uranium gas into centrifuges, Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted the country’s Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) as saying on Thursday. U.S.

USA-ELECTION Democrats claim victory over Trump-backed Kentucky governor, seize Virginia legislature

U.S. Democrats claimed an upset win in Kentucky on Tuesday over a Republican governor backed by President Donald Trump and seized control of the state legislature in Virginia, where anti-Trump sentiment in the suburbs remained a potent force. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

U.S. diplomats to star in public impeachment hearings next week WASHINGTON - Three U.S. diplomats who expressed alarm about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine will serve as star witnesses when Democrats bring their impeachment case against Trump directly to the public with televised congressional hearings next week, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-PROSPECTS-EXCLUSIVE

U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue - source WASHINGTON - A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

HP-M-A-XEROX-HLNGS Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP -sources

U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp has made a roughly $33 billion cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc, a move on a company more than three times its size, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-DORIS-DAY Doris Day auction to feature animal artifacts, Golden Globe awards

Doris Day’s four Golden Globe awards, her piano, and a collection of her gowns are among 800 items going up for auction next year, along with dozens of artifacts reflecting her passion for animals, Julien’s Auctions said on Wednesday. FRANCE-CINEMA-DENEUVE-STROKE

French film star Deneuve hospitalized after 'limited' stroke PARIS - Famed French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a “limited” stroke, her family said.

SOCCER SOCCER-USA-MORGAN

Pregnant Morgan eyes Olympic return three months after giving birth GARDENA, Calif. - Alex Morgan, co-captain of U.S. women’s national team, said she plans to play at the Tokyo Olympics even though the Games will take place just three months after she is due to give birth to her first child in April.

SPORT-DOPING-WADA Doping: In swipe at Russia, U.S. says countries can't be allowed to 'steal' Olympic medals

KATOWICE, Poland - The election of a new president of the World Anti-Doping Agency should give it the strength to stop countries stealing Olympic medals, the U.S. anti-doping chief said on Wednesday in remarks aimed at Russian state-sponsored doping. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS AUTOS-LABOR/UAW

Acting UAW head to examine "every inch" of union in scandal's wake The acting head of the United Auto Workers (UAW) said on Wednesday that he will examine every department of the union to prevent fresh corruption cases in the wake of a spreading federal corruption probe that has damaged the union's standing during contract talks with Detroit's automakers.

6 Nov 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank issues text of President Williams's remarks Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases text of President John Williams's welcome remarks before the closed New York Fed - GARP Global Risk Forum, in New York.

6 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT NEWZEALAND-FIRE/SKY CITY ENT GRP

NZ's SkyCity Entertainment says fire at key project to impact 2021 conferences New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group on Thursday said delays at its key construction project after a massive fire last month may hamper its ability to host conferences in 2021.

7 Nov EUROPE-GAS/

European Annual Gas Conference The for this year's conference is Emerging Pathways for Gas & LNG in the Decarbonising European Energy Landscape. Speakers include gas executives from Gazprom, Total, Shell, ENI etc.

7 Nov BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-FREIGHT (PIX)

Brexit delay leaves French haulier's border chaos gamble hanging in the balance As the risks of a no-deal Brexit loomed in 2018, Dieppe-based road haulage boss Bruno Beliard took a bet on the risk of border chaos and switched his cross-Channel operations to non-accompanied freight. Britain's delayed departure from the EU leaves him lumbered with higher costs while UK-EU trade remains friction-free -- but it is a costly gamble he says may still pay off if Britain leaves the single market.

7 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and cereal supply outlook U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook

7 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT EUROZONE-ECONOMY/FORECASTS (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission publishes quarterly forecasts on euro zone economy European Commissionner in charge of economic affairs Pierre Moscovici gives news conference as the EU executive publishes its quarterly economic forecasts on the euro zone, the EU and member states.

7 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SERBIA-RATES/

Serbia's central bank annouces benchmark rate Serbia's central bank to annouce benchmark rate

7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CANADA-QUEBEC/BUDGET

Canadian province of Quebec gives budget update The Canadian province of Quebec will update its budget for 2019-2020, which is running a surplus.

7 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-CHINA/FENTANYL (PIX) (TV) China, U.S. holds joint presser on fentanyl smuggling case

Joint news conference by China's National Narcotics Control commission and U.S.' drug enforcement officers detailing a case of a fentanyl smuggling. The U.S. has long accused of China not cracking down on the fentanyl supply, which China has denied. 7 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-USA/ Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to visit S.Korea

David Stilwell, the U.S. State Department's assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, is set to visit South Korea amid stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea, a deepening history and trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, and ongoing negotiations on the costs for keeping 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea. 7 Nov

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-STONE Trial of longtime Trump adviser Stone resumes in Washington

Trial of President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone resumes in U.S. District Court in Washington; Stone has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. 7 Nov

BOSNIA-JEWS/MUSLIMS (PIX) Bosnian Jewish and Muslim communities hold an international conference

Amid rising anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and right-wing populism Bosnia's Jews and Muslims jointly mark a bicentennial of an uprising of Sarajevo's Muslims against an Ottoman-era governor to rescue from a prison a group of prominent Jews through an international conference and exhibition about the past and future co-existence of the two communities in Bosnia and beyond. 7 Nov

SPAIN-ELECTION/CATALONIA The Catalonia headache: what awaits Spain's next prime minister?

Catalan separatism has been the number one topic of Spain's parliamentary election campaign yet again and could well influence its outcome, but one thing is certain, no matter who wins, trying to find a solution for the restive region will be a major challenge, both to avoid more unrest and make sure it does not become a frozen conflict. 7 Nov

USA-APOLOGY/NATIVEAMERICANS (PIX) A descendant of the commander of the Wounded Knee massacre travels to Cheyenne River reservation to formerly apologize

7 Nov TANZANIA-RIGHTS/

Detained Tanzanian journalist appears in court as his lawyers pursue plea bargain Journalist Eric Kabendera is due to appear in a Dar es Salaam court as his lawyers seek a plea bargain in a case that has attracted international attention to what critics say is Tanzania's tightening control over the media.

7 Nov 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT ISLAMICSTATE-FRANCE/

Conference on the future of Islamic State Conference looking at the threats posed by Islamic State following the fall of the caliphate. Decision makers and think tankers attend, including European counter-terrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchovel.

7 Nov 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT MAURITIUS-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Mauritius, an island of stability on a turbulent continent, due to hold general elections Mauritius, a popular tourist destination and one of Africa’s most stable nations, is due to hold general elections to select its leaders for the next five years. The Indian Ocean island of about 1.3 million people held its last elections in 2014.

7 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT HUNGARY-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkish President Erdogan visits Hungary Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary, where PM Viktor Orban has called his country a role model. News conference by the two leaders expected.

7 Nov 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT GERMANY-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV)

U.S.'s Pompeo commemorates 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Germany to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and to meet his German counterpart Heiko Maas to discuss foreign policy.

7 Nov 10:35 ET / 15:35 GMT SPORTS

SOCCER-USA/MORGAN (PIX) INTERVIEW-Soccer-Pregnant Morgan eyes Olympic return three months after giving birth

Alex Morgan, co-captain of U.S. women's national team, said she plans to play at the Tokyo Olympics even though the Games will take place just three months after she is due to give birth to her first child in April. 6 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ (TV) Cycling-British cyclist Mantle set to zoom past million mile barrier

Russ Mantle's love affair with his bike has grown stronger with every pedal stroke and he is now poised on Thursday to become the first Briton to clock up one million registered miles in his lifetime. 7 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (TV)

LIKELY POSTPONED-Judge to rule on Harvey Weinstein's motion to dismiss indictment New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke in Manhattan is expected to rule on producer Harvey Weinstein's motion to dismiss the indictment against him ahead of his scheduled January sexual assault trial.

7 Nov EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/FACTBOX (PIX) (TV)

Lawsuits over climate change proliferate across the United States A trial in which Exxon Mobil Corp stands accused of defrauding investors out of up to $1.6 billion by hiding the true cost of climate change regulation is expected to wrap up this week. It is one of dozens of lawsuits in the United States brought against oil companies and local and state governments over global warming.

7 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/ (TV)

Closing arguments in Exxon climate change fraud trial Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general accusing Exxon Mobil Corp of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court.

7 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/CDC U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens 7 Nov ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

VALENTINO-CHINA/ Valentino holds a couture show

Valentino brings one of their Haute Couture shows to Beijing. 7 Nov

MUSIC-SHAKIRA/ (TV) Shakira to celebrate Latino culture and her birthday at Super Bowl

Colombian pop superstar Shakira wants to make her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl a celebration of Latino culture - and her own birthday. 7 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

