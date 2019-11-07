International Development News
Development News Edition

Three charged in US with spying on Twitter users for Saudi Arabia

  • PTI
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 05:23 IST
Three charged in US with spying on Twitter users for Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: ANI

Two former Twitter employees and a third man were charged in San Francisco Federal Court with spying on Twitter users critical of the Saudi royal family, the US Justice Department has announced. The two Saudi citizens and one US citizen allegedly worked together to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of the government in Riyadh and the royal family, the department said on Wednesday.

According to a court filing, they were guided by an unnamed Saudi official who worked for someone prosecutors designated "Royal Family Member-1," which The Washington Post reported was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Those charged were Twitter employees Ali Alzabarah and Ahmad Abouammo, along with Ahmed Almutairi, a marketing official with ties to the royal family.

"The criminal complaint unsealed today alleges that Saudi agents mined Twitter's internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users," said US Attorney David Anderson. "US law protects US companies from such an unlawful foreign intrusion. We will not allow US companies or US technology to become tools of foreign repression in violation of US law," he said in a statement.

The lawsuit comes as US-Saudi relations continue to suffer strains over the brutal, Riyadh-sanctioned murder one year ago of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for, among others, The Washington Post. A critic of Crown Prince Mohammed, Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

According to the Post, US intelligence has concluded that the prince himself was closely linked to the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to try to resolve dam dispute by Jan. 15 -Treasury

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed on Wednesday to work toward resolving their dispute over the filling and operation of a massive dam project in Ethiopia by Jan. 15, 2020, the U.S. Treasury said. In a joint statement...

Winless Bengals unveil Finley vs. red-hot Ravens

The winless Cincinnati Bengals will introduce a new starting quarterback Sunday afternoon when rookie Ryan Finley steps into that role. That shouldnt faze the visiting Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off a conquering of Tom Brady and the N...

Jets C Little still in hospital after slapshot strikes head

Winnipeg Jets center Bryan Little, who was hit in the head by a slapshot in Tuesday nights game against the New Jersey Devils, was still in a hospital Wednesday after receiving stitches the previous night. Little went to St. Boniface Hospit...

Brazil adds four other tankers as suspects for oil spill

After initially naming only one ship, Brazilian authorities have added four more tankers as suspects in the investigation into the source of oil tarring its coastline over the past two months, according to a document on Wednesday.Brazilian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019