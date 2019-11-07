Sangma invites Bangla business communities to explore opportunities in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has invited business communities of Bangladesh to visit the northeastern states of India and explore its huge economic potential. "It was a very positive meeting and we witnessed a lot of participation from different sectors. We have invited the business communities to visit Shillong and Sylhet being only three and a half hours away we can feel that there is a huge economic opportunity," Sangma said after meeting the business communities in Dhaka at the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Another big important suggestion that came up during the meeting was related to communication, either through bus or flight services, between Sylhet and Shillong. Of course, we have to consult with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Centre. We seriously hope to improve things after this meeting," the Chief Minister added. The meeting was attended by heads of PRAN-RFL Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh, and the IFAD Group, who presented a variety of products manufactured by them and expressed interest to expand their business investments in Meghalaya.

The meeting was also attended by the Commerce Minister of Bangladesh and the High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly. "It was wonderful to engage with the business communities in Dhaka at the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Have invited them to visit Meghalaya and explore opportunities, the State will offer to foster and strengthen the business relationship," the Chief Minister said on his official Twitter page after addressing the meeting.

The two sides discussed trade opportunities at length and resolved to ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this purpose. Conrad also apprised the Bangladeshi side that an immediate tie-up with tour operators should be forged in order to facilitate tourism in both sides.

A four-member team of tour operators from Khasi Jaintia and Garo Hills is part of the delegation that will hold discussions with tour operators in presence of the Meghalaya CM in Dhaka today. The meeting also focused on improving services for boosting trade through land customs stations between India and Bangladesh. (ANI)

