International Development News
Development News Edition

Melbourne: India calls for united global effort to fight terrorism

Branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development in the region, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday called for a global concerted effort to fight against the global menace.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:14 IST
Melbourne: India calls for united global effort to fight terrorism
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (Centre), along with other officials, attend a global conference to fight terrorism in Melbourne, Australia (Picture Credits: G Kishan Reddy/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development in the region, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday called for a global concerted effort to fight against the global menace. "It was a distinct pleasure to speak at the 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Terrorism - Financing at Melbourne. Needless it is to say that India has suffered from cross border terrorism and therefore, I emphasised on the need for a global concerted effort," Reddy said in a tweet.

Reddy, along with National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief YC Modi and officials of IB, Financial Intelligence Unit and External Affairs Ministry, is currently attending a three-day global conference on 'No Money for Terror' in Melbourne, Australia. At the inaugural session, the minister stressed India's concern over the "tacit support" that some nations are extending to terror groups breeding on their soil, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

He, at the session, also stated that India, being a victim of cross-border terrorism, advocates zero-tolerance towards terror, according to a detailed report. Reddy stated that despite the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, several active affiliates of Al Qaeda still exist in many parts of the world. He also cautioned that despite the recent elimination of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, there is no room to construe that the Caliphate would cease to survive.

The minister further proposed four points for inclusion in the resolution to tackle the global menace saying all nations must expedite the finalisation of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the United Nations. "Proposed 4 crucial points for inclusion in the resolution to be adopted here, which includes branding terrorism as the biggest threat to peace, security and development," the minister said in another tweet.

All countries which participated in the meeting should also effectively enforce the standards mandated by the Financial Action Terror Force (FATF) and UN listings, the minister said. Concludingly, the minister also announced that India will host the next edition of the global conference in 2020. (ANI)

Also Read: MoS G Kishan Reddy completes review of law and order situation in north east states

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

HIGHLIGHTCyclone Bulbul, moving at a speed of 7 kmph, is currently centered over the east-central Bay of Bengal.As a precautionary measure, the Odisha government has asked all district administrations to closely monitor cyclone.Farmers have...

PM to visit Brazil on November 13-14 for BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil from Nov 13-14 to attend an annual summit of BRICS, a grouping of five countries, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Afri...

As public hearings loom, U.S. House committees to hear from aide to VP Pence

U.S. congressional committees conducting an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump are due to hear for the first time on Thursday from a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, one of the last witnesses to testify behind clos...

RPT-INSIGHT-China's tobacco monopoly means big risks for e-cigarette startups

In a glass-walled laboratory, chemists puff on vaping devices as they test liquid nicotine flavors. Nearby, staffers with cartons of instant noodles on their desks tap away at laptops, messaging suppliers and customers. Here at the Shenzhen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019