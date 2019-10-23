MoS G Kishan Reddy completes review of law and order situation in north east states

G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home Affairs on Wednesday completed his first review of the law and order situation in the northeastern states as a part of the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said: "I have reviewed the law and order situation in the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur in separate meetings with the chief ministers, Governors, DGPs and chief secretaries of the two states."

He further said: "We discussed law and order situation, paramilitary forces, rifle forces in Assam, the fencing at the Myanmar border and the Bangladesh border." The Minister stated that a key point of the discussion was ways to stop issues of smuggling, drugs, arms and human trafficking which he would attempt to rectify in his next trip.

On 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah had flagged off the party's nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' from Shalimar Bagh. Party workers from across the country are expected to travel 150 kilometres till October 31 to spread the values of Mahatama Gandhi to the masses.

This would be Reddy's first visit to the North East since he became the Minister of State for Home Affairs. (ANI)

