International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak yet to confirm list of inaugural jatha to Kartarpur

India presume that the list of the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9 stands confirmed by Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding that it has accordingly advised the pilgrims to prepare for the journey.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:25 IST
Pak yet to confirm list of inaugural jatha to Kartarpur
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar speaking to media in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

India presume that the list of the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9 stands confirmed by Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding that it has accordingly advised the pilgrims to prepare for the journey. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar noted that Pakistan was supposed to confirm the final list of inaugural jatha four days prior to the visit.

"We are very close now, so we presume that all the names which we have shared with the Pakistani side, stand confirmed," Kumar said in a press briefing here. "We have accordingly advised all the people who are part of the inaugural jatha to prepare for the journey," he added.

Speaking on the conflicting reports coming from Pakistan regarding the documents required to undertake the visit, Kumar said that pilgrims must go by the requirements contained in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries until it is revised. "As of now, we are aware there is a bilateral document which has been signed between India and Pakistan which very clearly specifies the documents which are required to undertake the visit. Any amendment to the existing MoU cannot be done unilaterally," Kumar said,

So, for the time being, we are going by the MoUs as stipulated in the existing MoUs. those undertaking the journey on the 9th or later have to go by what is contained in the MoUs which has been signed till the time the MoUs get revised or amended to include other amendments which have been proposed by the Pakistani side," he added. India has given the list of dignitaries who will be crossing over to Kartarpur to visit Gurudwara. The 'Jatha' includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former chief minister Sukhbir Badal, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and more than 150 Members of Parliament and prominent Indians.

No confirmation of the approved list has come from Pakistan yet. Islamabad has also not allowed Indian advance security and protocol team to visit the site as this is a normal practice and well-known procedure before VVIP visits. Pakistan has also not shared minute details of the program and is not following the Kartarpur agreement spirit.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, without mutually consulting India, recently tweeted that pilgrims don't require a passport. This has created confusion and clarification has been sought which has not come till date. (ANI)

Also Read: Stockholm: Piyush Goyal meets Sweden's Business minister, says Swedish interested to work in India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Wockhardt Q2 net loss widens to Rs 94 cr

Pharma major Wockhardt on Thursday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 94.24 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Wockhardt said in a...

No EU budget action against Italy for now - Moscovici

The European Commission will not start a disciplinary procedure against Italy over the countrys 2020 draft budget at this stage, economic commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday. He said Brussels was engaged in a regular exchange of ...

Form government in Maharashtra if you have numbers: Sanjay Raut challenges BJP

Amid the uncertainty over the government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday challenged the BJP to go ahead and form the government alone if it has the numbers. If you BJP have the numbers then they should for...

UPDATE 3-China says it has agreed with U.S. to cancel tariffs in phases

China and the United States have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, without specifying a timetable.An interim U.S.-China trade deal is widely ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019