India is yet to hear from Pakistan on its request for adequate security and medical arrangements for the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:22 IST
India yet to hear from Pak on its request for adequate security arrangements for inaugural jatha to Kartarpur: MEA
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing media in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

India is yet to hear from Pakistan on its request for adequate security and medical arrangements for the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. Responding to a question on the same, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We have been sensitising them (Pakistan). Today again we have requested them (in view of the fact that) these are prominent dignitaries and it is very natural for an advanced team to visit a country before a high dignitary visit takes place."

"We have not heard anything from the Pakistani side so far, but again we have requested them that proper security, protocol and medical arrangements for the dignitaries who are traveling as part of the inaugural jatha could be made," he added. The jatha includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former chief minister Sukhbir Badal, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and more than 150 Members of Parliament and other prominent names from the country.

No confirmation on the approved list has come from Pakistan yet. Islamabad has also not allowed Indian advance security and protocol team to visit the site as this is a normal practice and a well-known procedure before VVIP visits. India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

