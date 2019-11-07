International Development News
Development News Edition

All 39 victims found dead in UK truck were Vietnamese: police

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:37 IST
All 39 victims found dead in UK truck were Vietnamese: police
Image Credit: Wikimedia

British police on Thursday said all 39 bodies found inside a refrigerated truck in southeast England last month had now been identified as Vietnamese nationals.

Essex Police, the local force investigating the gruesome discovery of 31 men and eight women in the back of a truck on October 23, confirmed that the victims' families had been informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon President Aoun, Hariri meet to discuss way out of crisis

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri held talks on Thursday on responding to three weeks of nationwide anti-government protests that have thrown the country into its worst crisis in decades.In a stateme...

Red Wings acquire Fabbri from Blues

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for fellow forward Jacob de la Rose, the teams announced early Thursday morning. Fabbri has recorded one goal in nine games this season for the Blues.The 23-ye...

Three pacts signed between Indian, Thailand ports; to cut sea travel time

Three agreements have been signed between Ranong Port Thailand and port trusts of Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata, with an aim to reduce sea travel time between the two countries to more than a half. The memoranda of understanding MoUs w...

.

The following are the topexpected stories at 21.15 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOMMandhana, Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019