All 39 victims found dead in UK truck were Vietnamese: police
British police on Thursday said all 39 bodies found inside a refrigerated truck in southeast England last month had now been identified as Vietnamese nationals.
Essex Police, the local force investigating the gruesome discovery of 31 men and eight women in the back of a truck on October 23, confirmed that the victims' families had been informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lion Air crash investigators tell victims' families 737 MAX design flaws partly to blame
UPDATE 1-Indian trafficking cases fall sharply fuelling concern over 'undetected victims'
UPDATE 1-Lion Air crash investigators tell victims' families 737 MAX design flaws linked to accident
UPDATE 2-Lion Air crash investigators tell victims' families 737 MAX design flaws linked to accident
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Indian trafficking cases fall sharply fuelling concern over 'undetected victims'