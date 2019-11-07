International Development News
Development News Edition

Barnardo’s shines a light on needs of vulnerable children at Diwali celebration

The guests enjoyed a dinner designed by Masterchef 2018 semi-finalist and Barnardo’s supporter Nisha Parmar at the Victorian Bath House, London, to raise vital funds for the charity.

Barnardo’s shines a light on needs of vulnerable children at Diwali celebration
Barnardo's Diwali celerations in London

Diwali is a celebration to seek blessings of the almighty goddess Laxmi for prosperity and happiness in the family life. Besides, its also a time for fun with family, presents and delicious food for many.

However, Barnardo's Diwali celerations in London on Tuesday was dedicated to the vulnerable children. It celebrated the festival with a prayer, spectacular fire show and Bollywood dance performances. The guests were also invited to light a diya for all the vulnerable children across the world. A number of the charity's celebrity Ambassadors and supporters attended, including TV presenters Sonali Shah and Anila Chowdhry, and actors Nina Wadia and Ameet Chana.

One of the young people supported by Barnardo's is 19-year-old Neha, a young carer from Leicester, who looks after her parents and her two younger siblings. As well as managing the household, she is also studying for a degree in Biomedical Sciences.

She said: "Trying to juggle everything on a normal day is difficult. On special occasions like Diwali, it's even harder as we have loads of guests who visit us and I have to cook a lot of food for everyone and serve them all tea, coffee and snacks.

"I do feel blessed that I am able to help my family and spend time with them, but it can get overwhelming and sometimes I wish could enjoy Diwali like everyone else instead of worrying about how I will cope."

Since joining Barnardo's Carefree service in Leicestershire, Neha's support worker has helped her in various ways including liaising with her college, applying for grants to allow her to buy a laptop and take driving lessons, and offering her a safe space to talk about her concerns.

Barnardo's CEO Javed Khan said:

"For children supported by Barnardo's, celebrations like Diwali can be a difficult time. Children with mental health problems, those caring for a family relative and children in care are facing huge challenges all year round and some may also feel cut off from their culture and background."It's vital that agencies, charities and local communities come together to support young people to achieve a positive future."

Barnardo's Ambassador actor Nina Wadia said:

"There are thousands of children and young people in the UK who are struggling with a host of issues ranging from mental health, to abuse to being in care. It is a great honour to be here today to not only celebrate Diwali, but to show my support for Barnardo's, who provide critical support and services to children in the UK."

Barnardo's Ambassador and TV presenter Sonali Shah said:

"Diwali is a time for celebration and reflection. Tonight's event has given us the opportunity to celebrate as well as understand and reflect on the importance of believing in children and giving them the support they need to thrive."

(With inputs from Barnardo's)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former Janpad Panchayat CEO gets four years in jail for fraud

A special court in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Thursday awarded four years rigorous jail term to a former Chief Executive Officer CEO of a local Janpad Panchayat for embezzlement of government funds. Special Judge anti-corruption cour...

EPF scam: UP Energy Minister sends defamation notice to Cong's Ajay Kumar Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday sent a defamation notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, asking him to apologise within a week for making baseless allegations against him regardi...

Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to ...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it was rolling out an offer to users in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to sell their cars and receive credit on the ride-hailing platform. Those who sell their vehicle through Carvana Co, an online used car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019