Greta Thunberg plans to join North Carolina climate strike

  • PTI
  • Charlotte
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 00:56 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 00:52 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.

Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.

News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.

