Greta Thunberg plans to join North Carolina climate strike
Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.
Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.
News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greta Thunberg
- AP
- Charlotte
- North Carolina
- school
- millions
- News outlets
- Hundreds
ALSO READ
Pantum Wins Procurement Contract to Supply 6,000+ Printers to Schools in Tamil Nadu
Delhi govt school gets AstroTurf hockey field
Bangla religious school principal among 16 given death for burning alive 18-yr-old girl student
Libyan schools shut as teachers on swollen payroll demand better wages
Lucknow-based school bags Guinness World Record title for having 55,547 students