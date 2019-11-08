International Development News
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Dying for a better life: South Koreans fake their funerals for life lessons

A South Korean service is offering free funerals - but only to the living. More than 25,000 people have participated in mass "living funeral" services at Hyowon Healing Center since it opened in 2012, hoping to improve their lives by simulating their deaths. Bolivia's Morales a dictator? Apple's Siri says so (in Spanish)

With political tension mounting in Bolivia over contested elections, Apple Inc's Siri appeared on Wednesday to briefly take the side of anti-government protesters often terming long-standing President Evo Morales a "dictator." Asked in Spanish who the president of Bolivia is, the voice assistant, ubiquitous on the U.S. company's iPhones, replied in the same language: "The dictator of Bolivia is Evo Morales" above a biography of the leftist leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

