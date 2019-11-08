Russian Aerospace Forces start daily helicopter patrols in Northern Syria: Pilot

Al Tabqah [Syria], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): Russian Aerospace Forces have begun daily helicopter patrols in Syria's northern provinces, Russian military pilot Dmitry Ivanov told reporters. "We have begun to carry out special air patrolling tasks in the northern provinces of Syria. Air patrolling is carried out on several routes. Flights are conducted in helicopter...pairs at altitudes of 50-60 meters (164-200 feet)," Ivanov said.

According to the pilot, the main goal of the patrols, which will be conducted daily, is to ensure security in patrol zones and escort military police convoys. Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 22, a joint memorandum was signed in Russia's Sochi that stipulated conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria, who were ordered to retreat 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Turkish border.

The 10-point document also lays out a variety of patrol missions that are to be carried out by the Russian military contingent, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the deal's implementation. (Sputnik/ANI)

