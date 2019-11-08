Up to 30 people trapped in German mine - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung

Up to 30 people have been trapped after a mine explosion in a town in eastern Germany, regional newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

The persons are trapped in a secured area of the mine in the town of Teutschenthal, the report said.

Teutschenthal is located outside the city of Halle, about 150 km (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.

