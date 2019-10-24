$1.6m PGF funding giving Tairāwhiti people access to meaningful work

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), through its skills and employment programme, Te Ara Mahi, is investing a further $1.6m into Tairāwhiti's workforce development, said Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau.

"This PGF funding follows on from significant PGF investment earlier this month giving Tairāwhiti people access to additional opportunities and meaningful work through the support of locally-led initiatives," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Total PGF investment to date in the Tairāwhiti region is $200.1 mil.

The projects announced in Tairāwhiti today are:

$731,311.40) for a two-year civic infrastructure workforce development programme for 24 new employees (targeting potential workers from Tolaga Bay up to Hicks Bay) and 15 existing employees, to be run by Parata Contracting; and

$940,228 for a two-year horticulture training programme that will train 56 full-time employees - 31 in year 1; and 19 in year 2 to be run by Four Seasons.

"These projects exemplify the purpose of Te Ara Mahi - to give regions the capability to support local people with skills, training, and employment, and address the labor shortage in the horticulture and civic infrastructure sectors in Tairāwhiti," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"These projects are an exemplar of passionate community leaders getting involved to make a difference for their community and will make a significant difference to the futures of people and businesses in Tairāwhiti.

"I'm proud we are backing locally-led programs which tackle challenges in this region head-on, and support the priorities carved out by people in this community," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)