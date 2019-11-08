Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Forsaken by Trump, immigrant 'Dreamers' seek U.S. Supreme Court reprieve

When Maricruz Abarca learned three years ago that she had been given the legal right under a U.S. government program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals to work in the United States and avoid deportation, she started to cry. After years of living illegally in the shadows after moving to the United States from Mexico at age 15 to join relatives in New Jersey, she finally could make concrete plans for the future. 'Prepare to die' Trump adviser Stone texted witness, trial jury hears

Prosecutors on Thursday unveiled threatening text messages by U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser Roger Stone to radio host Randy Credico in which Stone urged Credico not to testify about their communications over Stone's efforts in 2016 to learn when WikiLeaks might release more damaging emails about Trump's rival Hillary Clinton. "Prepare to die ..." Stone wrote in one profanity-laced text to Credico. "You are a rat." Many attacks at public schools could be prevented: U.S. Secret Service

Many attacks at public schools in the United States could be prevented by identifying students of concern, the U.S. Secret Service said on Thursday in a report that found attackers routinely show troubling behavior that should be reported. The study, which focused not only on mass shootings but other acts of targeted violence such as knifings, bolstered previous research on the warning signs students often exhibit before committing deadly violence at their school. Juul Labs to stop sales of mint-flavored nicotine pods in U.S

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc will immediately stop selling its mint-flavored nicotine cartridges in the United States, the company said on Thursday, after new signs that the mint variety is increasingly popular among teenagers. Research released this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that mint was by far the most popular flavor among U.S. 10th and 12th grade Juul users, with more than 40% saying it was the most frequently used variety of nicotine pod. Great-great-grandson of Wounded Knee commander asks for forgiveness

For the last 50 years, Bradley Upton has prayed for forgiveness as he has carried the burden of one of the most horrific events in U.S. history against Native Americans, one that was perpetrated by James Forsyth, his great-great-grandfather. Forsyth commanded the 7th Cavalry during the Wounded Knee Massacre on Dec. 29, 1890, when U.S. troops killed more than 250 unarmed Oglala Lakota men, women and children, a piece of family history that has haunted the Colorado man since he was a teenager. Exclusive: Trump administration moves closer to easing gun exports

The Trump administration has passed a key milestone in a long-delayed rule change that would make it easier to sell U.S. firearms outside the United States, including assault rifles and ammunition, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The proposed rule changes, which would move oversight of commercial firearm exports from the U.S. Department of State to the Department of Commerce, could be enacted as soon as the end of this year, the sources said late on Wednesday. Democratic lawmakers question FAA decisions on Boeing safety issues

Two Democratic U.S. lawmakers said on Thursday the Federal Aviation Administration overruled agency technical specialists on two Boeing Co safety issues involving the 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner jets that they said could be "potentially catastrophic." The issues involve the 737 MAX rudder cable and lightning protection for fuel tanks on the 787 Dreamliner. Buffalo Wild Wings employee dies after exposure to chemical at restaurant

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee died and at least 10 people checked themselves into hospital after being exposed to a strong chemical cleaning agent at a restaurant in Burlington, Massachusetts, authorities said on Thursday. The Burlington fire department responded to a chemical reaction in the kitchen area of the restaurant where a male employee was suffering from nausea, a fire department representative said in a statement. Exclusive: Economist who backed Warren healthcare plan has doubts about her wealth tax

A leading economist who vouched for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's healthcare reform plan told Reuters on Thursday he doubts its staggering cost can be fully covered alongside her other government programs. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, also voiced skepticism that the wealth tax provision in Warren's plan - a key funding mechanism - will produce predicted levels of revenue because those targeted by the tax will seek to dodge it. Year's most destructive California wildfire declared extinguished after two weeks

California's biggest, most ruinous wildfire this year, a wind-driven blaze that scorched 120 square miles (310 square kilometers) of Sonoma County wine country and consumed scores of homes, was declared fully contained and extinguished on Thursday, two weeks after erupting. The Kincade fire alone accounts for nearly a third of the 250,000-plus acres (101,000 hectares) laid to waste by blazes since January, many during a series of violent windstorms of historic proportion that swept California last month.

