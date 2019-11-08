International Development News
White House says tariff could be removed if U.S-China trade deal reached

Tariffs could be lifted amid the U.S.-China trade deal if an agreement is reached, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday, citing optimism about a final pact but giving no further details.

"We're very optimistic for some kind of a deal, and I imagine if we reach one then some tariffs could be lifted," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox Business News in an interview, adding that she did not want to get ahead of negotiations.

Also Read: BRIEF-S.Korean President Moon Orders Safety Checks On Similar Types Of Helicopters To The Airbus Chopper That Crashed On Thursday - Presidential Spokeswoman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

