Jaishankar welcomes Serbia's support on Kashmir issue

  • PTI
  • Belgrade
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 00:45 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 00:42 IST
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday welcomed Serbia's support on the Kashmir issue as he held wide-ranging talks with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic here. Jaishankar is on an official visit to Serbia from November 7-9 on the invitation of Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.

During the talks, the two nations also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to support each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Renewing traditional friendship in Belgrade. Held wide-ranging talks with Serbian FM Ivica Dacic. Reaffirmed our mutual commitment to support each other's sovereignty & territorial integrity. Welcomed Serbia's position that Kashmir is an internal affair of India," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner after New Delhi revoked special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

Jaishankar also had a "good meeting" with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. "A very warm meeting that reflected our strong bonding and shared interests. Confident that our cooperation can be taken to new levels," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He also addressed the Indian community and Friends of India here, Kumar said in a tweet. India and Serbia enjoy close and friendly relations. Bilateral ties have strengthened considerably with exchange of high-level visits in the past few years including the visit of Hon'ble Vice President of India to Serbia in September 2018.

