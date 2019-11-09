News Roundup: Poppy-stealing pigeon offers poignant reminder of war anniversary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Poppy-stealing pigeon offers poignant reminder of war anniversary

A pigeon has been pinching poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Australia's national war memorial in Canberra and using them to build a colorful nest in the lead-up to Remembrance Day commemorations. The pigeon has created the nest with the red flowers under the soft light of a stained glass window at The Australian War Memorial, the West Australian newspaper reported.

