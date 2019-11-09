International Development News
Development News Edition

At least 150 houses destroyed, 2 people dead in wildfires in E Australia: Authorities

At least 150 houses were destroyed by bush fires in eastern Australia, the Rural Fire Service of the New South Wales region (NSW RFS) said on Saturday, adding that two people had lost their lives and seven were unaccounted for due to the fires.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 11:28 IST
At least 150 houses destroyed, 2 people dead in wildfires in E Australia: Authorities
A burnt koala rescued from Lake Innes Nature Reserve receiving formula at a hospital ICU in Port Macquarie, Australia on Nov 7 (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Canberra [Australia], Nov 9 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 150 houses were destroyed by bush fires in eastern Australia, the Rural Fire Service of the New South Wales region (NSW RFS) said on Saturday, adding that two people had lost their lives and seven were unaccounted for due to the fires. Earlier in the day, the service said that at least 100 homes had been destroyed, while more than 30 people had been wounded and three people were unaccounted for.

"At least 150 homes have been destroyed in the NSW bush fires. Our Building Impact Assessment Teams are still working to reach some areas ... There have also been 2 people confirmed dead and 7 still unaccounted for," the NSW RFS wrote on Twitter. The service has been issuing multiple warnings, advising the public to leave various areas as bush or grass fires continued to burn in New South Wales and Queensland.

According to the NSW RFS, there were 81 bush fires in the area, including 43 uncontained blazes, as of noon on Saturday (01:00 GMT). Local media also suggested that the risk of fires was expected to increase in the Western Australia region amid hot and windy weather there.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, New South Wales police had been trying to identify a person whose body had been found inside a burnt-out vehicle earlier on Saturday. The newspaper added, citing Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of the eastern New South Wales region, that the second person, a woman, had also been killed by the "unprecedented" fire.

The wildfires have been raging across New South Wales and the neighbouring Queensland region since last week. Thousands of hectares of forest have been burnt down. Rescuers fear that hundreds of animals, including koalas, many of whom live in a reserve affected by the fire, could die, as their chances of survival are decreasing every day due to the lack of water. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

All should accept decision with patience, seriousness and maintain harmony: Scindia

After Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya case, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia appealed that all should accept the decision with patience and seriousness and maintain harmony. I respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. All shoul...

Cong respects SC judgement in Ayodhya case, urges people to abide by secular values

The Congress on Saturday said it respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case and appealed to all parties and communities to abide by the secular values and maintain peace and harmony. In a statement after meeting of Congre...

Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here. Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance ...

SC verdict on Ayodhya 'historic'; should be accepted with 'equanimity and magnanimity': Rajnath

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed the Supreme Courts verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case as historic and urged people to accept it with equanimity and magnanimity. Singh, who wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019