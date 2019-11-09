International Development News
Development News Edition

Kartarpur Corridor opening testimony to Pak's commitment to regional peace: PM Imran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 13:18 IST
Kartarpur Corridor opening testimony to Pak's commitment to regional peace: PM Imran
Image Credit: ANI

The opening of the historic Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a testimony to Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday as he congratulated the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan will be thrown open on Saturday, in a historic people-to-people initiative sparking a glimmer of hope for improvement in ties between the two countries.

The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometers from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. In his message on the occasion of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor's opening, the Prime Minister said, "we believe that the road to the prosperity of the region and bright future of our coming generation lies in peace," state-run Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying.

"Today we are not only opening the border but also our hearts for the Sikh community," he said. Prime minister Khan said the unprecedented gesture of goodwill from his government was a reflection of its deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Dev and religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Khan congratulated the Sikh community on both sides of the border and the world over on a historic day, the report said. Pakistan believes that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence would provide an opportunity to work for larger interests of the people of the sub-continent, he said.

Muslims have a great understanding of the sanctity and prestige of religious sites and places of worship, he said. Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived at the Zero Point for immigration to attend the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday.

As per details, the first group of Sikh pilgrims reached border terminal and went through the immigration process in a peaceful manner. As many as 76 counters for the pilgrims have been made functional by Pakistan for the immigration. The Sikh pilgrims have reached Gurduwara Kartarpur Sahib, the ARY News reported. The requirement of passport and the USD 20 service fee have been waived for Saturday and for November 12 by Pakistan, it said.

Separate events have been organised on both the sides of the border to launch the much-awaited corridor ahead of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary on November 12. The inauguration of the corridor comes in the midst of frayed ties between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's decision in August to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, India and Pakistan after tough negotiations signed an agreement last month, paving the way for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy was taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials after he landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.Sam Rainsy has vowed to return home ...

Dhrupad maestro Ramakant Gundecha cremated

Padma Shri-awardee Dhrupad vocalist Ramakant Gundecha was cremated in Bhopal on Saturday, a day after he died of a heart attack in the city. The younger among the famous Gundecha brothers Umakant-Ramakant, the 57-year-old vocalist suffered...

40-day hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case was 2nd longest in SC's history

The hearing in the politically and religiously sensitive decades-old temple-mosque land dispute in Ayodhya was the second longest proceedings in the history of the Supreme Court which had lasted for 40 days. The high voltage hearing in the ...

First batch of Indian pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

The first batch of the Indian pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic Kartarpur corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019